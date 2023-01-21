Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 65 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,597.88.

Insider Activity

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,326.61 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,445.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,309.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.