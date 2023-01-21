Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.69.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $152.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $203.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

