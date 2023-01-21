Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

IQVIA stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

