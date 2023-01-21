Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

VRSK stock opened at $181.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average is $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

