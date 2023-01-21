Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $320.47 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $354.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.