Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 116,693 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.22. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

