Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,142 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $85.98 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

