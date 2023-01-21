David A. Tonnel Sells 14,541 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Transocean Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE RIG opened at $6.01 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

