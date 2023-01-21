David B. Ramaker Acquires 1,500 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,442.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,325,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.