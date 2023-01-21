DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 370 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,246,000 after buying an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,951,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,812.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,555.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,486.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,517.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.