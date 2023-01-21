DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $329.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.