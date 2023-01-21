DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 289,914 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 289,914 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BABA opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a market capitalization of $317.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $129.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

