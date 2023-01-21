DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 29,625 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,593 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 29,625 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,088,271 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,998,000 after acquiring an additional 264,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in SEA by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,375,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.58. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

