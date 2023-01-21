Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

WILLF stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

