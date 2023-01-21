Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $51.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,518.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,518.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,570 shares of company stock worth $1,564,766. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 130,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

