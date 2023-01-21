Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Basf Price Performance

Shares of Basf stock opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a twelve month high of €69.15 ($75.16). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

