Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.16.
DPSGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($45.11) to €46.40 ($50.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($54.89) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Deutsche Post Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $43.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $62.03.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Post (DPSGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.