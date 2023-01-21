Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

DLB opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

