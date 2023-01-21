DoorDash, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

DASH opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,233 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 201.5% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 259.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

