Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $147.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.