Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

DRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:DRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.33. The company had revenue of C$14.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.34 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

