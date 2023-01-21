DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.86. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

