Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
NYSE XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $466.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
