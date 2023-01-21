Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $466.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

