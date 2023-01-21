E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EONGY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($13.04) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. E.On has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

About E.On

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.98 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

