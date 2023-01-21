East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 28,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

