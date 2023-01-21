East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,315 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after acquiring an additional 620,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,073,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 119,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,045,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EWBC opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

