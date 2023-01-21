Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of EOS stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

