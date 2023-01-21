Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of ETO stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.