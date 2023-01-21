Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) PT Raised to €4.22

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.50 ($2.72) to €4.22 ($4.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ELROF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered Elior Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elior Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Elior Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.00 ($3.26) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.00 ($2.17) in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elior Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.