Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,670 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 461.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,897,000 after purchasing an additional 369,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $2,401,282.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,785 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,776. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of NET opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

