Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

