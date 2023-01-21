Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.
Mosaic Stock Up 2.8 %
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Mosaic Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
