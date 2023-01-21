Ellevest Inc. Sells 761 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,958,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,762,000 after acquiring an additional 178,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $124.09 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.