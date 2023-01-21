Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 519 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.45. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

