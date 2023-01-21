Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 802 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $155.92 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,814 shares of company stock valued at $33,179,644 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

