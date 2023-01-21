Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

