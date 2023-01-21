Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 140,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

