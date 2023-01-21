Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.14.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

