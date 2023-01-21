Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

