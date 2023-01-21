Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36.

