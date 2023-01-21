Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

