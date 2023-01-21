Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 4,628 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

