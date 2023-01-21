Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 213.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 64.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 42.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Encore Wire by 17.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 53,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 27.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $149.67 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

