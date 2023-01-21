European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$30.02 million during the quarter.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
European Commercial REIT Announces Dividend
