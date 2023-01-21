Evercore ISI Boosts Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $25.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALT. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

Altimmune stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,442,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after purchasing an additional 442,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,027,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 301,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 257,116 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 828,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

