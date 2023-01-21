Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $53,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

