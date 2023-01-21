Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $21.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

EXTR opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 2.10. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren acquired 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,263.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren bought 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $829,528. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

