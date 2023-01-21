F Thomson Leighton Buys 285 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.88 per share, with a total value of $25,045.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,878.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52.

On Friday, January 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50.

On Wednesday, January 11th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.96 per share, with a total value of $25,068.60.

On Thursday, January 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.98 per share, with a total value of $25,069.10.

On Thursday, December 29th, F Thomson Leighton bought 298 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.97 per share, with a total value of $25,023.06.

On Tuesday, December 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06.

On Monday, December 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.07 per share, with a total value of $25,010.58.

On Friday, December 16th, F Thomson Leighton bought 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.11 per share, with a total value of $25,022.34.

On Wednesday, December 14th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

