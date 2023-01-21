Faasen William C. Van Sells 1,943 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

