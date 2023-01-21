Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

