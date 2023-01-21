Financial Comparison: Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) & Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and Masonite International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Innovations 9.35% 27.08% 9.84% Masonite International 5.54% 34.45% 10.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fortune Brands Innovations and Masonite International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Innovations 0 4 2 0 2.33 Masonite International 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation & Earnings

Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus target price of $62.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.34%. Masonite International has a consensus target price of $100.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Given Masonite International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masonite International is more favorable than Fortune Brands Innovations.

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and Masonite International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Innovations $7.66 billion 1.04 $772.40 million $5.65 10.97 Masonite International $2.60 billion 0.74 $94.50 million $6.95 12.39

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Masonite International. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masonite International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Masonite International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Masonite International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masonite International has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masonite International beats Fortune Brands Innovations on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath. The Plumbing segment includes faucets, accessories, and kitchen sinks. The Outdoors & Security segment consists of fiberglass and steel entry door systems. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products manufactured, sourced, and distributed under the Master Lock brand. Its brands include Master Lock security products, Masterbrand cabinets, Moen faucets, Simonton windows, and Therma-Tru entry door systems. The company was founded on June 9, 1988, and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDF and wood cut-stock components, critical door components, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Premdor, Masonite Architectural, Marshfield-Algoma, USA Wood Door, Solidor, Residor, Nicedor, Door-Stop International, Harring Doors, National Hickman, Graham-Maiman, Louisiana Millwork, Baillargeon, and BWI to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through wholesale, retail, and direct distribution channels. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.